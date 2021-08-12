﻿95% of Region 8’s Covid-19 patients recover

More patients in Eastern Visayas have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) amid reports of new cases of variants of concern in the region, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday.

As of Aug. 12, the region has recorded 36,266 recoveries, representing 95.66 percent of the total cases recorded since the pandemic last year, the DOH said in its daily update sent to reporters.

The DOH attributed the region’s high recovery rate to the high percentage of asymptomatic or mild patients, but health authorities continue to remind the public not to be complacent.

The majority of cases are managed in local community isolation units and temporary treatment and monitoring facilities but transferred to a higher health care facility if further medical help is needed, according to the DOH.

The region has recorded 37,912 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 430 deaths. There are 1,216 active cases or just 3.21 percent of the total cumulative number of infections.

Meanwhile, the DOH reported three new cases of Alpha variant, seven cases of Beta, and seven other Covid-19 variants under investigation.

The variants were documented in Tacloban City, Ormoc City, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Biliran, and Samar provinces. The results were part of the 214 samples sent to the Philippine Genome Center in June and July this year.

Marc Steven Capungcol, head of the DOH regional epidemiology and surveillance unit, said in a press briefing late Wednesday all Covid-19 variants of concerns were considered local cases.

“These patients have no travel history outside Eastern Visayas. We have been strengthening our contact tracing to find out its origin and identify more close contacts,” Capungcol said.

The detection of new variants prompted the DOH to step up the vaccination rollout in the region.

As of Aug. 11, health authorities reported that 239,175 residents in the region are fully vaccinated while 470,158 received the first dose.

At least 917,560 doses of various Covid-19 vaccines have been shipped to Eastern Visayas since March this year.

Source: Philippines News Agency