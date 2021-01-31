﻿95% Covid-19 patients in NegOcc recover

Some 95.2 percent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in Negros Occidental have already recovered, according to the latest data released by the provincial government on Friday.

The cumulative report, which covers the period March 27, 2020 to Jan. 28, 2021, showed that out of the 6,652 confirmed cases, a total of 6,333 are recoveries. There are still 111 active cases and 208 deaths.

Of the total active cases, Silay City has 17; San Carlos City, 10; Sagay City, 9; Escalante City, 8; Cadiz City, 7; Talisay City and E.B. Magalona, 6 each; Victorias City, 4; Bago City, La Carlota City, Toboso, Manapla, La Castellana, Moises Padilla, Hinigaran, Hinoba-an, Ilog, 3 each; Binalbagan, Calatrava, Candoni, Cauayan, Isabela, Murcia, Pontevedra, and Pulupandan, 2 each; Salvador Benedicto,1; Himamaylan City, Kabankalan City, Sipalay City, San Enrique, and Valladolid, zero.

Of the 6,652 confirmed cases in Negros Occidental, a total of 4,827 are domestic cases while 1,111 are locally-stranded individuals (LSIs). Others include front-liners, 302; overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), 298; authorized persons outside residence (APORs), 97; pending classification, 15; and cases recorded in other provinces but tagged in Negros Occidental, 2.

Based on the report, the majority of the OFWs who returned to the province during the period were from Saudi Arabia, 38; Dubai, 22; Qatar, 20; the United States, 19; Japan, 15; Kuwait and Singapore, 12 each; Korea, 11; and Hong Kong, 10.

Also, among the LSIs and APORs, most of those received by Negros Occidental were from Manila, 435; Cebu, 202; Cavite, 74; Iloilo, 69; and Rizal, 39.

Of the confirmed cases, 3,411 are males while 3,341 are females while the highest number of cases was in the 22 to 45 age bracket, totaling 3,427.

The report also showed that 4,549 have been listed as asymptomatic while 1,568 as symptomatic. The status of some 425 cases was considered as pending.

