﻿947 individuals employed in NCR under ‘AYUDA’ program: DPWH

Over 900 individuals in Metro Manila have so far benefited from the Assistance to Youth and Unemployed for Development and Advancement (AYUDA) Program of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

In a statement Thursday, the department said a total of 947 youth and heads of families were provided temporary employment for two months.

They were paid PHP503 a day for working from November to December.

It added that requests have been made to extend the employment program until next year.

The beneficiaries, who were displaced by coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic and out-of-school youth were hired to undertake road maintenance activities such as street sweeping, cleaning of street signs, hauling waste materials, and painting of concrete barriers.

The AYUDA program, also an initiative of Secretary Roger Mercado, was launched to help the workers to recover from the effects of Covid-19 and at the same time contribute to public infrastructure development nationwide.

Meanwhile, he is promoting his advocacy to clean up and green up the National Capital Region (NCR).

Mercado said the campaign to revitalize the center island of roads coupled with the strategy to instill a cleanliness discipline will make a healthier Metropolis that will have implications to the entire nation with Metro Manila being the major gateway of the Philippines.

To heighten awareness of the campaign, several tarpaulin posters with the message “Let’s Help Keep NCR Clean and Green” were strategically put up on major roads in Metro Manila to encourage people to join “clean and green” initiatives.