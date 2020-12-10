﻿94% of patients in E. Visayas recovered from Covid-19

A total of 8,663 patients in Eastern Visayas have recovered from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday.

In its latest case bulletin, 73 new recoveries were recorded in the region, while 65 more have been infected – 21 in Leyte, 14 in Tacloban City, 13 in Northern Samar, eight in Ormoc City, five in Samar, and two each in Eastern Samar and Biliran provinces.

The total recoveries represent 94.32 percent of the region’s 9,185 total confirmed cases since March.

The health department said the region maintained a high recovery rate as 98.8 percent of the infected patients were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, while the rest were severe or critical cases.

These include the region’s 100 recorded deaths, mostly senior citizens and persons with comorbidities, the DOH said. To date, 422 patients or 4.59 percent of the region’s active cases are active.

Based on the monitoring report of the regional epidemiology and surveillance unit (RESU), the region’s daily average for new coronavirus cases has dropped by almost 50 percent, from 65 to 30 new cases per day for the past two weeks.

Roderick Boyd Cerro, chief of the DOH regional epidemiology and surveillance unit, said the region has a low daily attack rate at 0.63 percent or less than one for every 100,000 population is infected.

Despite a steady decrease in Covid-19 cases in the region, the DOH continues to advocate the strict compliance of minimum health standards, especially this holiday season.

Cerro reiterated its information drive dubbed “BIDA Solusyon”, which promotes four key behaviors to reduce the possible transmission of the virus.

BIDA stands for Bawal walang mask (Not wearing a face mask is not allowed); I-sanitize ang mga kamay at iwas hawak sa mga bagay (Sanitize your hands and avoid touching surfaces); Dumistansya ng isang metro (Keep a one-meter distance from other people); and Alamin ang totoong impormasyon (Know the factual information).

