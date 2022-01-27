﻿94% of adverse reactions among 12-to-17 y/o ‘mild’

About 94 percent of the adverse reactions reported among children aged 12 to 17 years old who were vaccinated against Covid-19 are mild, a health expert said Wednesday.

The government started with the Covid-19 vaccination of 12-to-17-year-olds on Nov. 3, 2021.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the top three reactions to immunization recorded for this age group are vaccination site pain, headache, and dizziness.

In an online media forum, Pediatric Infectious Disease Society of the Philippines Chief Mary Ann Bunyi said the government provides vaccines that are effective and safe to use especially for children.

“Ito pong Covid-19 vaccine na ipamamahagi ng ating pamahalaan ay isang oportunidad para sa inyong pamilya na maprotektahan laban sa (This Covid-19 vaccine distributed by the government is an opportunity for your families to be protected from) Covid-19,” added Bunyi, who is also a member of the national immunization technical advisory group.

Bunyi said children with preexisting health conditions are at higher risk for severe type of Covid-19.

Citing DOH data, she said about 396,730 cases have been recorded among 19-year-olds and below.

“Most cases have been mild, but some patients have turned into severe with critical manifestations. Some have developed complications like multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children,” she added.

To date, 58 percent of the target population for the 12 to 17 years old age group have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The government aims to inoculate 80 percent of 12.7 million children belonging to this age group.

