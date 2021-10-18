﻿91.3M Covid-19 vax doses already in PH

The Philippines has already received 91,339,530 doses of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines, according to the National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19 on Saturday.

Of the total, 51,985,108 doses have been administered nationwide.

Included in the total number of doses delivered were the 862,290 doses of Pfizer jabs and the 844,800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine that arrived Friday and the 720,000 doses of Sputnik V (360,000 doses each of Components I and II) on Saturday afternoon.

The AstraZeneca jabs were donated by the German government, which will send 800,000 more.

Another 207,090 doses of Pfizer vaccine will be arriving at about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Based on the National Covid-19 Vaccination Dashboard as of October 16, a total of 27,817,263 doses were given as first dose while 24,167,845 were utilized as second doses.

The country also increased its daily average vaccination rate to 281,810 doses.

NTF chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. previously said vaccine supply in the country is not a problem anymore.

About 50 million more doses of Moderna and Pfizer will be delivered in the coming weeks to be used for pediatric vaccination, or the 12 to 17 years age group.

Source: Philippines News Agency