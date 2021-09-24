﻿9 nabbed, drug den dismantled in Cotabato police ops

Nine personalities involved in illegal drugs were arrested while a suspected drug den was dismantled in separate police operations here on Wednesday.

Lt. Adones Guiambangan, chief of the city police drug enforcement unit, said seven persons were nabbed inside a suspected drug den around 12:30 p.m. in Barangay Rosary Heights 9.

He said arrested during the operation were primary suspect Lorden Binayog, 24, a resident of the area, and six of his companions.

“They were caught inside the drug den with several sachets of shabu,” Guiambangan said in a report, adding that PHP10,000 worth of illegal substance was seized from the suspects.

Around 1:30 p.m. in the nearby village of Rosary Heights 8, police also nabbed a minor, who worked as a drug courier.

Another suspect, Kamsa Solon, was arrested in Barangay Rosary Heights 3 around 2 p.m.

Separately seized from the two were several sachets of suspected shabu amounting to PHP5,000.

Except for the minor, all suspects are currently detained at the city police lock-up cell, facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Giuambangan said the 16-year-old male suspect was turned over to the city social welfare office for proper intervention.

Source: Philippines News Agency