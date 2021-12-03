﻿9 more Ilocos schools to start limited F2F classes on Dec. 6

Nine schools in Ilocos Sur will join the pilot run of the limited face-to-face (F2F) classes starting December 6.

In a phone interview on Thursday, Department of Education (DepEd) Ilocos Region Public Affairs Unit head Cesar Bucsit said eight of the schools are elementary public schools in Alilem town and one private school from Sta. Lucia town, both in Ilocos Sur.

“They have passed the different safety assessments conducted by the DepEd and the Department of Health,” he said.

The participating students are kindergarten up to the third grade as these age groups still need close supervision by teachers and their number is still limited.

These schools are in addition to the 10 schools, nine from Pangasinan and one from Ilocos Norte, in the Ilocos Region that started limited F2F classes on November 15.

DepEd Ilocos Region director Dr. Tolentino Aquino, in a recent interview, said the schools underwent safety readiness tests and were validated by the DepEd Ilocos regional office with the concurrence of the local government unit, barangay officials, and the parents or guardians of the learners.

“The schools in the region are ready for the limited F2F classes,” he said, adding the DepEd personnel who participated in the limited F2F classes were all fully vaccinated.

Aquino said the learners, teachers, and parents are “generally excited”.

He added they are working to ensure that the learners, teachers, and personnel are all safe.

“Sa pagsasagawa natin ng limited face-to-face classes, tayo ay closely monitored at ginagabayan ng DOH para matiyak na on the health side, safe ang ating mga mag-aaral at mga kawani ng DepEd (In the conduct of the limited face-to-face classes, we are closely monitored and guided by the DOH to ensure the safety of the students and personnel of DepEd on the health side),” he said.

