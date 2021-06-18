﻿9 candidates vie for associate justice post

The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) completed its shortlist of nine candidates for the vacancy of associate justice in the Supreme Court.

The list is made up of senior court officials and associate justices from the Court of Appeals and Sandiganbayan.

Court spokesman Brian Keith Hosaka confirmed on Friday that among those in the collegial body’s shortlist are Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang and associate justices Geraldine Faith Econg and Rafael Lagos.

Cabotaje-Tang also chairs the anti-graft court’s 3rd Division while Econg is a senior member of the Sandigan’s 1st Division.

Lagos chairs the anti-graft court’s 5th Division.

Likewise in the list are Deputy Court Administrator Raul Villanueva and Court of Appeals justices Ramon Cruz, Filomena Singh, and Japar Dimaampao; Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez; and Ateneo Law School Dean Sedfrey Candelaria.

The vacancy for the associate justice position came after the appointment of Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo on April 5, 2021, replacing Diosdado Peralta who opted for early retirement.

