﻿9 Bicol schools implement limited face-to-face classes

At least nine public schools in the Bicol Region joined the pilot implementation of the limited face-to-face classes in the country on Monday.

Department of Education (DepEd) Regional Director Gilbert Sadsad said the agency has conducted a series of validation and assessment activities using the School Safety Assessment Tool to ensure the safety and preparedness of the schools for the conduct of in-school classes.

“All qualified schools have also secured the consent of the concerned local government units and has already coordinated with parents prior to the said pilot implementation,” he said in a statement.

The list of Bicol schools for the pilot implementation of limited face-to-face classes released by the DepEd Central Office includes the Sinalongan Elementary School, Gutusan Elementary School, and Mary Perpetua E. Brioso National High School in Masbate; Tandarura Elementary School, Balanac ES, Malama Elementary School (Bagacay Extension), Tupas Elementary School and Tiongson Elementary School in Ligao City in Albay; and Buenavista Elementary School in Sorsogon City.

Sadsad said these were the first to pass the granular assessment by the Department of Health (DOH) and the Inter-Agency Task Force and included in the 120 public schools nationwide for the pilot testing of in-school classes.

These schools are situated in remote areas and classified as low-risk for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) by the DOH.

Consistent with the policy crafted by DepEd and DOH, Sadsad said the participation of school personnel and learners in the identified schools will be on a voluntary basis. Learners who are qualified according to the guidelines must still provide signed consent from their parents before being allowed to join the classes.

Based on the report submitted to the DepEd Regional Office, an average of 50 percent of the total school population per school expressed their intention to participate in the scheme.

At the Sinalongan Elementary School in Masbate, a total of 136 learners submitted parental consent while 43 learners at Gutusan Elementary School and 282 at Mary Perpetua Brioso National High School did the same.

Meanwhile, a team from the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Services of DepEd was set to conduct Psychological First Aid to students and teachers beginning on the first day of classes.

The pilot implementation of the limited face-to-face classes will run from Nov. 15, 2021 to Jan. 31, 2022.

