﻿9.7K patients in Eastern Visayas recover from Covid-19

A total of 9,753 patients in Eastern Visayas have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday.

In its latest case bulletin, 88 new recoveries were recorded in the region while 48 more have been infected – 24 in Leyte, 12 in Tacloban City, 10 in Samar, and 2 in Eastern Samar.

The total recoveries represent 89.77 percent of the region’s 10,864 confirmed cases since March.

The DOH attributed the region’s high recovery rate to the high percentage of asymptomatic or mild patients, which is 98.8 percent of the total.

These cases are managed in local community isolation units and temporary treatment and monitoring facilities but transferred to a higher health care facility if further management is needed.

To date, the region has 987 active cases, while 124 patients have died due to complications, mostly senior citizens and persons with comorbidities, the DOH said.

Earlier, DOH Eastern Visayas head Exuperia Sabalberino said the region is tagged as a moderate to high-risk area for Covid-19 by the World Health Organization with more new cases expected during and after the holiday season due to social gatherings and overcrowding in malls, shopping centers, churches, and other public places.

Sabalberino said this must be prevented as this would overwhelm the healthcare system here, especially since the capacity of health facilities is usually weaker in January.

“It is during this time that we have many admissions for other diseases like hypertension and diabetes, among others, and some of our health care workers will end their contract by the end of December. So, please always properly wear your face mask and shield and avoid closed settings, crowded places, close and long conversations with other people,” she added.

The regional office also reiterated its information drive dubbed “BIDA Solusyon”, which promotes four key behaviors to reduce the possible transmission of the virus.

BIDA stands for Bawal walang mask (Not wearing a face mask is not allowed); I-sanitize ang mga kamay at iwas hawak sa mga bagay (Sanitize your hands and avoid touching surfaces); Dumistansya ng isang metro (Keep a one-meter distance from other people); and Alamin ang totoong impormasyon (Know the factual information). (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency