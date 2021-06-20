﻿9.4K more survive Covid-19; recoveries now 1.27M: DOH | Philippine News Agency

A total of 9,407 have recuperated from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), pushing the number of recoveries to 1,270,243 as of June 19, the Department of Health (DOH) reported.

In its latest case bulletin, the agency also logged 6,959 new infections, jacking up the active cases to 59,439 or 4.4 percent of the confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, 153 died of the disease, raising the death toll to 23,538.

The Philippines has so far recorded 1,353,220 confirmed Covid-19 cases since the outbreak started, of which 1.74 percent are fatalities while 93.9 percent have recovered.

Out of the 50,104 tests since June 17, the DOH said 11.5 percent or at least 5,762 turned out positive today.

According to DOH, 92.2 percent of the active cases have mild symptoms, 3.6 percent are asymptomatic, 1.3 percent are critical, 1.7 percent are severe, while 1.25 are moderate.

Meanwhile, 58 percent of the 3,500 intensive care unit beds for Covid-19 cases nationwide are occupied, including 46 percent of 19,300 isolation beds and 46 percent of 12,400 ward beds.

In Metro Manila, in use are about 44 percent of the 1,200 allocated ICU beds, 37 percent of the 4,800 isolation beds, and 33 percent of the 3,600 ward beds.

