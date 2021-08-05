﻿8M Pinoys embrace modern methods of family planning in 2020

The Department of Health (DOH) and the Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM) have renewed their call to stakeholders, particularly local government units (LGUs) to continue the provision of family planning (FP) as one of the vital and essential health services, especially during the health crisis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The DOH and POPCOM will have a joint health event in celebration of the National Family Planning Month this August with the umbrella theme: “Usap Tayo sa Family Planning atbp.”

It will be anchored on the principles of informed choice and promotion of open conversations about family planning and allied topics.

In the Joint Memorandum Circular between the two agencies, the observance will have four sub-themes that include: “Usap Tayo sa FP so you can Practice Safe Sex”; “Usap Tayo sa FP para sa HIV-Free ‘Pinas”; “Usap Tayo sa FP dahil ang Pamilyang Planado, Protektado!”; and “I CHOOSE #MalayaAkongMaging”.

The celebration is aimed at integrating the messaging on family planning within the context of sexual and reproductive health during health crises, Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection which can lead to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), informed choice and responsible parenthood, and adolescent health and development.

The National Family Planning Month also features two virtual health events entitled ‘Usap Tayo sa National Family Planning 2021’ held on Aug. 4 and ‘Usap Tayo sa Family Planning Experts’ conducted on Aug. 18.

Regional Offices of both agencies will also conduct local events such as online press conferences, webinars, social media campaigns, among others to generate widespread attention on the importance and benefits of FP in promoting the overall health and wellness of the Filipinos.

In 2020, a total of 8,085,000 Filipinos used modern methods of FP, a 6-percent increase from last year. However, there were also reports on dropouts which can be attributed to difficulties in accessing FP services due to Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is an unprecedented event that has put the world to a standstill, yet the Philippines still managed to make progress in FP. We commend our service providers and partners in the field for their unwavering dedication and efforts in making sure that FP services are available and accessible, especially during these trying times. This is a testament that the pandemic should not be a hindrance to pursuing open conversations and continuous service provision in family planning for our kababayan,” Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III said in a news release on Wednesday.

“Protecting ourselves from COVID-19 is as equally important as shielding our families from the burden of unintended pregnancies that may hinder our nation in achieving secure and comfortable lives we aspire for every Filipino family, thereby allowing our nation to reach its full economic productivity potential and improve educational outcomes,” said Undersecretary Juan Antonio Perez III, Executive Director of POPCOM.

The DOH, POPCOM, and various partners, will remain relentless in investing in the health and rights of women as well as couples, so they can have the power to choose, plan and attain their goals and dreams for themselves and their families.

Source: Philippines News Agency