﻿882K Tarlac residents vaxxed vs. Covid-19

A total of 882,286 Tarlaqueños have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as the provincial government ramped up its inoculation drive amid the threat of the new variant Omicron.

Of the number, 777,460 residents have been fully inoculated while 104,826 have received their first dose, according to Tarlac’s Covid-19 case bulletin released on Thursday.

Governor Susan Yap urged unvaccinated Tarlaqueños to get their Covid-19 jabs as the new strain of the virus will mainly target those who have not yet received their vaccines.

“Tandaan rin po nating ang mga bakuna ay makatutulong na maibsan ang Covid-19 (Let us remember that vaccines could help relieve the effect of Covid-19),” Yap said in a social media post.

She likewise reminded Tarlaqueños not to be complacent and to instead continue complying with the health and safety protocols to prevent the spread and transmission of the virus.

“Patuloy po nating sundin ang mga heath protocols tulad ng pagsusuot ng face mask, regular na paghuhugas ng kamay, at pag-oobserve ng social distancing (Let us continue to follow the health protocols such as the wearing of face mask, washing of hands regularly and observing social distancing),” the governor added.

The Department of Health (DOH) said as of Thursday there are 39 new Covid-19 cases in the province, bringing the total number of active cases to 179, or 0.93 percent of the 19,187 infections recorded since the outbreak began in March 2020.

The DOH also reported 18,169 total recoveries and 839 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency