﻿86.6% in San Juan City already vaccinated

The San Juan City government had already vaccinated 86.6 percent of its target population against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The figure represents 73,987 out of the city’s 85,400 aim. The remaining 11,413 make up 13 percent of all eligible vaccinees.

In achieving its goal, health officials make sure they do not mishandle the jabs.

“Dito po sa San Juan ay walang nangyayaring vaccination mishandling. In fact, wala kaming kahit isang report na nagkaroon ng problema (There is no vaccination mishandling here in San Juan. In fact, we have not received any reports of a problem),” Mayor Francis Zamora said in a television interview shared on his social media account on Saturday.

Zamora admitted he is micromanaging the vaccination program to ensure it is being run smoothly and effectively.

“I really monitor every single day. Very hands-on ako by nature as a mayor. Lalong lalo na sa ating vaccination program (I am very hands-on by nature as a mayor, especially when it comes to our vaccination program),” he said.

Zamora said he constantly visits inoculation sites to also boost the morale of the tireless health care workers.

“By the end of August, I envision that our target population would have been already vaccinated and we would have achieved herd immunity by then,” he said. “I don’t look at the numbers of the other cities. I just focus on my city because the intention is to vaccinate as much as we can on a daily basis.”

As of Saturday, the city is dealing with 88 active Covid-19 cases.

Of the total confirmed cases of 9,296, a total of 224 died while 8,984 survived.

The city government is still vaccinating healthcare workers, adults with comorbidities, essential workers, and indigent citizens using Sinovac, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca jabs.

On Wednesday, 900 residents received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

