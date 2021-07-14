﻿84 OFWs repatriated from UAE contract Covid-19

Some 84 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who contracted coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) are now being treated in quarantine facilities, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said on Wednesday.

“We have recorded 84 OFWs that have tested positive onboard repatriation flights. The number is mixed for repatriation and commercial flights coming from the UAE,” Alice Visperas, director of the DOLE’s International Labor Affairs Bureau (ILAB), said in a virtual forum.

The number is part of the more than 2,700 OFWs that arrived in the country from May 15 to July 7 from countries covered by travel restrictions imposed by Manila.

“From the total of 2,753 OFWs that arrived at NAIA. From red-flagged countries meaning from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, UAE, and Oman, 84 OFWs tested positive for Covid-19 all coming from the UAE,” she added.

Visperas said they have yet to determine whether the 84 OFWs have been fully vaccinated.

She added that all of them are mild cases.

“Yes, normally mild. If anyone shows symptoms we immediately take them to the facilities for those who are Covid positive. We already have facilities assigned where our OFWs who are positive are immediately brought there for their treatment,” the ILAB director said.

Meanwhile, Visperas added that there are scheduled repatriation flights for OFWs arranged by the DOLE through the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

“The DFA has three sure flights, on July 17, 27, and 30. As for the DOLE through OWWA we are three and just now I just received from our POLO that all Sundays of August, it means four Sundays of August,” she said.

On Wednesday, the Philippines has extended the travel ban on travelers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, UAE, and Oman until the end of July to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible Covid-19 Delta variant.

Source: Philippines News Agency