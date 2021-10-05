﻿84% of eligible population in NCR vaccinated by November

Around 84 percent of the eligible population in the National Capital Region (NCR) is expected to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. said on Monday.

During the vaccination rollout at SM City Clark in Angeles City, Pampanga, Abalos said 75.57 percent of the NCR’s eligible population is now fully vaccinated and is expected to reach 84 percent next month.

By December, he said about 92 percent of NCR’s population is expected to be fully vaccinated.

“In one month, ang projections po namin, aabot siguro tayo ng mga 84 percent, dahil ‘yung mga naka-first dose ay magsi-second dose at ‘yung mga AstraZeneca naman magpapabakuna po ‘yan by December 2, ito po ay aabot ng 92 percent (In one month, based on our projections, we will reach 84 percent. Because those with first doses will get their second dose and those with AstraZeneca will be vaccinated by December 2, it will probably reach 92 percent),” Abalos said.

He noted that active Covid-19 cases in NCR have also “plateaued” at around 25,000 cases, down from the previous peak of 40,000 active cases.

As of Saturday, he said the Covid-19 reproduction rate in Metro Manila is at 0.83, down from a high of 1.9 percent recorded on August 14.

“Maski may konting (Even if there are a few) aberrations, what is important, look at the trend — it is all going down,” Abalos said.

To ensure the continued downtrend in Covid-19 cases in the region, he said the Metro Manila Council — composed of the 17 NCR mayors — have implemented lockdowns covering 2,774 families in 397 households, 88 condominium units, nine buildings, and 25 compounds.

“Ibig sabihin talagang maliliit na lang para ‘yung mga healthy population makapagtrabaho at gumana ang ating ekonomiya (It means it is getting smaller so that the healthy population can work for the economy to get going),” Abalos said.

Earlier, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said NCR has shown a slow downward trend with its Covid-19 cases, noting that there was a 28 percent decrease of reported Covid-19 cases compared to the past week.

From September 27 to October 3, she said the average daily reported cases in NCR was 3,121, compared to 4,320 from September 20 to 26.

Source: Philippines News Agency