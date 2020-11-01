﻿84 evacuated IP families in N. Ecija get food packs

A total of 84 indigenous people (IP) families who were preemptively evacuated to a higher ground in this municipality have received food packs.

Mayor Jobby Emata said the Dumagats, who were threatened by the Dupinga River recently, were brought to a Methodist church in Barangay Malinao here.

Emata said the IPs will stay in the place until threats brought about by Super Typhoon Rolly is over.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, upon the directive of its chair, Governor Aurelio Umali, delivered food assistance to the evacuees on Saturday.

Jojo Daniel, officer in charge of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), said each family received family relief pack, including 25-kilo sack of Malasakit Rice that the provincial government bought from local farmers.

The local government earlier evacuated the Dumagats due to a landslide that affected Dupinga River at the height of the Typhoon Quinta.

The municipal government of Gabaldon, in support of the provincial government of Nueva Ecija and the Dupinga Mini Hydroelectric Corporation, conducted desilting operations on Saturday.

Nueva Ecija is one of the provinces placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2.

“Rolly” (with international name Goni), according to the weather bureau, will bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains.

At 7:20 a.m. Sunday, the center of the eye of “Rolly” was located in the vicinity Tiwi, Albay with maximum sustained winds of 225 kilometer per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 310 kph, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

Source: Philippines News Agency