﻿8 hurt in Maguindanao blast

Still unidentified suspects hurled an explosive device that hurt eight persons at the covered court of the Datu Piang town center in Maguindanao at about 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The suspected grenade went off during a volleyball game, Lt. Col. John Paul Baldomar of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division said in a statement.

He added that police and Army bomb experts are also looking at the possibility that the suspects used a phone-triggered improvised explosive device in the attack.

“The explosive was lobbed toward the middle of the spectators,” Baldomar added.

A post-blast investigation is ongoing as of posting time.

Source: Philippines News Agency