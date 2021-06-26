﻿8 GenSan tourism establishments get Covid-19 safety seals

Eight tourism-related establishments here have received safety seals from the Department of Tourism (DOT) for being compliant with health standards amid the continuing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Leonard Flores, head of the City Economic Management and Cooperative Development Office (CEMCDO), said Friday night these comprised seven hotels or accommodation establishments, and one travel and tour service.

These are the Greenleaf Hotel, Microtel by Wyndham, AB Star Suites, 3G Garden Hotel, Columbus Plaza Hotel, RSG Microhotel, Q Citipark Hotel, and JMP Shalom Travel and Tour.

Flores said these establishments have been certified to have fully implemented the minimum public health standards set by the government and have used or integrated the StaySafe.ph application for Covid-19 contact-tracing.

He said the voluntary certification scheme mainly aims to strengthen the contact-tracing systems in localities, as well as entice residents and tourists to visit and stay in places certified as safe by the government.

Flores said the city government is continually working with the DOT and other implementing agencies to increase the number of certified establishments as it continues to combat Covid-19.

“City Mayor Ronnel Rivera and the CEMCDO team would like to see more business establishments with the Philippines Safety Seal before the Christmas season of this year,” he said in a statement.

He urged other businesses to join the program and demonstrate their commitment to helping the government overcome “this disruptive virus” and increase the level of confidence of the general public in their operations.

The safety seal certification program was launched by the government in April through a joint memorandum circular signed by the DOT, and the departments of trade, labor, health, and interior and local government.

The DOT handles the certification of primary tourism enterprises, such as hotels, resorts, apartment hotels, other accredited accommodation establishments, travel and tour services, event venues, and restaurants inside hotels and resorts.

