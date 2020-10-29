﻿8 ex-rebels in Nueva Ecija receive livelihood kits from DTI

Eight former members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Nueva Ecija have received livelihood kits from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

This was under the DTI’s “Pangkabuhayan para sa pagBangon at Ginhawa” program, in partnership with the 91st Infantry (Sinagtala) Battalion (91IB) of the Philippine Army.

In an interview on Thursday, Lt. Col. Reandrew P. Rubio, 91IB commander, said the program is in support of the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip), which aims to capacitate and support former rebels in going back to mainstream society and becoming productive citizens.

“This is also part of the process for them to effectively mainstream in the society and live peacefully with their families. I call on those active NPA bandits to lay down their arms and return to the fold of the law and avail (of) the E-Clip and other services from the government,” Rubio said.

He said the former rebels received livelihood kits, which consisted of goods for a small sari-sari store worth PHP10,000 each, during the awarding ceremony held in Barangay Tugatog, Bongabon town on Wednesday.

Under the DTI program, the beneficiaries may choose to avail of in-kind livelihood kits or cash vouchers.

