﻿8 domestic, int’l flights canceled due to bad weather

At least eight flights going to and from Ozamiz, Misamis Occidental province and Istanbul in Turkey, have been canceled Tuesday due to bad weather.

Based on the Manila International Airport Authority’s record, the following flights were canceled:

* Cebu Pacific 5J 781/782 Manila-Ozamiz-Manila

* PAL Express 2P 2889/2890 Manila-Ozamiz-Manila

* Turkish Airlines TK 264/264 – Istanbul-Manila-Cebu

* TK 084/085 – Istanbul-Manila-Istanbul

Heavy snowfall in Turkey forces the Istanbul Airport to shut, grounding flights from Asia, the Middle East and Europe Monday. One of its cargo terminals collapsed under the heavy snow, according to reports.

Meantime, at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration issued a yellow level warning (community awareness) over Misamis Occidental due to rains caused by the low pressure area.

Flooding is likely in low-lying and mountainous areas, the weather bureau said.

The LPA is forecast to bring scattered rain showers over most of the Visayas, Mindanao and Bicol Region.

