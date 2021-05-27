﻿8.6M free rides provided to APORs via service contracting: LTFRB

A total of 8,609,410 free rides have been provided to authorized persons outside of residence (APORs) through the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s (LTFRB) service contracting program (SCP).

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the LTFRB said the figure was calculated from March 29 to May 27, 2021.

“Patuloy ang pag-arangkada ng libreng sakay sa NCR at sa buong bansa sa ilalim ng SCP bilang tugon sa kautusan ni Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade na libreng tulungan ang ating mga essential workers (Free rides in NCR continues under the SCP in response to DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade’s order to provide free service to our essential workers),” the LTFRB said.

It noted that the free ride program under the SCP will be available in areas outside the National Capital Region (NCR) by next week.

It said that public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers under the SCP who joined the program until April 30, 2021 are entitled to receive a one-time incentive of PHP25,000, while those who joined from May 1 until June 15 will receive PHP20,000.

“Bukod pa rito, maaring makatanggap ng dagdag na PHP7,000 ang mga PUV drivers na kasali sa programa kung sila ay maglo-log in sa Systems App nang limang araw sa loob ng isang linggo (In addition, PUV drivers may receive PHP7,000 if they log in to the systems app for five days in a week),” the LTFRB said.

For drivers/operators and passengers who wish to join or inquire about the program, they can visit LTFRB’s social media page or call the LTFRB Program Implementing Unit Office at (02) 8529–7111 loc. 845 or at the LTFRB 24/7 hotline at 1342.

Source: Philippines News Agency