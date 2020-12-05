﻿8.2K patients recover from Covid-19 in E. Visayas

A total of 8,267 coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients in Eastern Visayas have recovered from the illness since March, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Friday night.

The number represents 92.38 percent of the region’s 8,949 cases, according to its latest case bulletin.

DOH 8 (Eastern Visayas) information officer John Paul Roca said the region has maintained a high recovery rate as 98.8 percent of its confirmed patients were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, while the rest were severe or critical cases.

These include the region’s 95 recorded deaths, mostly senior citizens and persons with comorbidities, Roca added.

To date, the region has 587 active cases, with the addition of 69 new infections – 22 each in Leyte and Samar, 12 in Eastern Samar, seven in Tacloban City, three in Northern Samar, two in Southern Leyte, and one in Ormoc City.

They were part of the 1,063 swab results from the region’s three laboratories, two in this city and one in Ormoc, released Friday night.

Despite the decrease in Covid-19 cases in the region these past weeks, Roca urged the public to remain vigilant and strictly practice the minimum health standards to break the chain of transmission, especially in participating in activities during the holiday season.

He warned that the higher number of people in a social gathering and the longer the duration of the activity, the higher the risk.

The DOH reiterated its information drive dubbed “BIDA Solusyon”, which promotes four key behaviors to reduce the possible transmission of the virus.

BIDA stands for Bawal walang mask (Not wearing a face mask is not allowed); I-sanitize ang mga kamay at iwas hawak sa mga bagay (Sanitize your hands and avoid touching surfaces); Dumistansya ng isang metro (Keep a one-meter distance from other people); and Alamin ang totoong impormasyon (Know the factual information).

