﻿755 transmission lines damaged due to ‘Rolly’

A total of 755 transmission lines in the Bicol Region were damaged due to Super Typhoon Rolly, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said Wednesday.

After conducting aerial and foot patrol in typhoon-stricken areas, particularly in the Bicol Region, NGCP said 47 backbone structures were also toppled by the typhoon.

“Several sites are still submerged in above-head floodwaters,” the NGCP said on its Twitter account.

In a briefing of Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque Jr. at the Provincial capitol in Virac, Catanduanes Wednesday, Department of Energy (DOE) Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella said 500 volunteer linemen from different regions are now heading to Bicol to help local electric cooperatives (ECs) restore the power in the area.

Fuentebella said it was reported to the DOE that 60 percent of electric posts in Catanduanes were toppled, while 30 percent were leaning poles.

“The key here is to purchase right now the equipment,” he said.“The good thing is RoRo (roll-on/roll-off) ships are now operating. So we can transfer, send our materials and people.”

He added that the municipality of Virac and other key areas in Catanduanes will be re-energized in one to two weeks

Fuentebella said there are representatives from DOE’s bureaus sent to the Bicol Region to accelerate the power restoration and check on the energy situation, including oil supply, in areas heavily affected by the typhoon.

Source: Philippines News Agency