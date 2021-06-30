﻿748 Boholanos avail of LTO’s free driving course

CEBU CITY – At least 748 individuals in Bohol have benefited from a scholarship program of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 (Central Visayas) for a theoretical driving course (TDC).

In a statement on Wednesday, LTO-7 Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec said the project was hatched under the Malasakit Outreach program through its e-Patrol Mobile Services.

Caindec said the agency has released more or less PHP3-million worth of scholarships for the enrollees in Bohol.

“We are also very thankful to the LGUs (local government units) in Bohol who are very supportive of our e-Patrol,” he said.

The agency started its e-Patrol services in Bohol on May 31 and in less than a month, it has given a total of 748 scholarships in the towns of Panglao, Dauis, and Ubay.

In Panglao, a total of 339 residents received the free TDC lessons, 113 in Dauis, and 296 in Ubay. All of the beneficiaries were endorsed by their respective LGUs and attended 15-hour lessons in several batches.

“We always partner with LGUs with our free TDC, they know best who to give these scholarships,” Caindec said.

Meanwhile, thousands of Boholanos were also able to avail of other e-Patrol Mobile Services, such as vehicle registration and renewal, license renewal, student-driver permit issuance, and printing of driver’s license cards with a five-year validity.

As of June 28, a total of 2,130 clients have been served in the three towns.

LTO-7’s e-Patrol Mobile Services targets to visit remote areas of the region.

“Our e-Patrol, which is now on its second year, aims to target those underserved, meaning those that don’t have an LTO office near their area, like Bohol. We hope to roam around Bohol before the year ends,” Caindec said.

He added that after Bohol, e-Patrol will also visit the provinces of Negros Oriental and Siquijor.

