﻿71 families isolated after Covid-19 exposure in Dumaguete

Seventy-one families in this capital of Negros Oriental are now under quarantine after exposure to confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

The families are now quarantined in their barangays with the office of Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo providing them with food packs, a media release from the city public information office (PIO) on Tuesday said.

City Health Officer Dr. Maria Sarah Talla said the barangays with Covid-19 cases are Bagacay, Bajumpandan, Balugo, Banilad, Bantayan, Batinguel, Cadawinonan, Calindagan, Candau-ay, Cantil-e, Daro, Junob, Looc, Motong, Piapi, Poblacion 1, Poblacion 3, Poblacion 4, Tabuc-tubig, and Taclobo.

The list has yet to be updated as new cases were reported during a virtual presser by Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, one overseas Filipino from Saudi Arabia and 18 locally stranded individuals who arrived from Pagadian City, Cebu City, Siquijor, Sagay, Escalante, and Bicol are quarantined as persons under monitoring or PUMs.

The 18 PUMs completed Monday the 14-day quarantine without any medical incident, thus allowed to rejoin their families.

Of the current 364 PUMs, 94 are in designated hotel facilities, 44 are in the community isolation center, while 226 are in the barangay isolation centers.

Only one of the PUMs seen and examined by the City Health workers manifested symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) while under quarantine.

Since the pandemic affected this city from Jan. 30, 2020 to Jan. 11, 2021 a total of 276 Covid-19 cases have been recorded with 75 active infections, 188 recoveries, and 13 deaths.

