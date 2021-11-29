﻿702 disadvantaged workers in CDO receive P2.5-M cash aid

A total of 702 workers who were disadvantaged or displaced due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic have received cash aid totaling PHP2.5-million on Friday.

The fund comes from the “Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers” (TUPAD) under the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and the beneficiaries were the recent batch that received the cash aid.

DOLE-Cagayan de Oro City Field Office Chief Emmanuel G. Toledo said in a statement that the beneficiaries had completed their 10-day work period beginning on November 24, after which they will each receive PHP3,650 worth of wages.

He said the beneficiaries were informal sector workers who suffered from the continuing effects of the pandemic, members of the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transexual Queer community who lost their jobs due to the closure of salons and beauty parlors, women, youth, indigenous peoples (IPs), senior citizens, and flood and fire victims.

DOLE Asst. Sec. Victor del Rosario, in his speech during the pay-out ceremony here, hoped that with TUPAD workers may be able to maximize the aid they received.

“Please don’t use it (cash assistance) to gamble (in bets), use it for the needs of your family or for starting a small business,” he said in Filipino.

The TUPAD Program is temporary emergency employment offered by DOLE under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program to the disadvantaged/displaced workers. Beneficiaries under this program will be given an average of 10 to 90 days’ work compensation based on the prevailing minimum wage in the region.

