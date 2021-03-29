﻿70 more cops beat Covid-19, active cases reach 1.7K

A total of 70 more police officers have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the tally to 12,042.

Latest data from the Philippine National Police (PNP) Health Service showed that as of Thursday, the police force’s active Covid-19 cases have reached 1,750, with 171 new infections.

Of the new cases, 85 were from the Police Regional Offices (PRO), 63 from the National Operations Support Units, 17 from the National Administrative Support Units, and six from the National Headquarters in Camp Crame.

Of the PROs, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) topped the list of new infections with 38, followed by PRO 1 (Ilocos) with 13; PRO 3 (Central Luzon) with eight; PRO 4-A (Calabarzon) and PRO 8 (Eastern Visayas) with five each; PRO 4-B (Mimaropa), PRO 6 (Western Visayas), and PRO Cordillera with four each; PRO 5 (Bicol) with two; and PRO 11 (Davao region) and PRO 13 (Caraga) with one each.

PNP deputy chief for administration, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, said this is the highest number of active coronavirus cases recorded by the police force, after the 1,708 active cases recorded on Sept. 12, 2020.

Meanwhile, the death toll remained at 36.

In a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday night, PNP Chief, Gen. Debold Sinas, recommended the vaccination of all personnel under the Joint Task Force Covid Shield.

He said this is to help protect the task force’s personnel who are manning the checkpoints to enforce movement restrictions in the NCR and the nearby provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, known as the “NCR Plus”, from March 22 to April 4.

Sinas just completed his quarantine on Thursday after contracting the disease on March 11.

Over 31,000 AFP personnel vaccinated

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) reported that a total of 31,519 personnel have been inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines as of Thursday.

The figure includes 30,530 personnel who were vaccinated with Sinovac jabs and 989 personnel who were inoculated with AstraZeneca vaccines.

The AFP has also delivered 60,300 Sinovac vials and 1,520 doses of AstraZeneca jabs to 47 military treatment facilities.

Source: Source: Philippines News Agency