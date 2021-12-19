﻿70 individuals to return home to Zambo del Norte via BP2

A total of 70 individuals are set to go back to Zamboanga del Norte province next week through the “Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa” (BP2) program.

Roselyn Balladares, 28, said her family had to move thrice in two years after his husband lost his construction job at the height of the pandemic.

“Nawalan siya ng trabaho at nabaon kami sa utang. Ang hirap ng laging nangungupahan tapos may dalawa pa kaming batang kasama (He lost his job and we were buried in debt. It’s just difficult to rent and we have two kids at home),” she said in an interview Thursday.

Balladares said it came to a point when the family only ate rice porridge for days at the height of pandemic-included lockdowns in Metro Manila.

“Naglulugaw nalang kami. Tapos sa lugar namin, wala kaming masyadong natatanggap kasi hindi naman kami taga doon at hindi kami nakarehistro kaya wala kaming malapitan (We resorted to rice porridge because we could barely receive assistance because we’re not originally from the area and not registered there),” she said.

Going home to the Zamboanga del Norte, Balladares said, means simple living and ease of access to basic goods.

“Dumating man ang pandemic, sa probinsya mabubuhay ka kasi may mga gulay, may makukuhang prutas sa paligid (Even during a pandemic, you are able to get by because vegetables and fruits are more accessible in the province),” she said.

The Balladares family was among the beneficiaries who underwent dispatch procedures Thursday at the BP2 depot in Agham Road in Quezon City, where they were asked to register upon arrival and were given an orientation on the BP2 program.

The BP2 recipients were ushered to their sleeping quarters after taking their swab tests and other health and disinfection procedures.

They were provided sleeping accessories, pillows, blankets, food, other essentials during their stay.

They are supposed to leave for Zamboanga del Norte on Friday but due to the inclement weather brought by Typhoon Odette, dispatch was moved to Dec. 20 or 21.

The BP2 is a program of the national government that aims to address Metro Manila’s congestion by encouraging people, especially informal settlers, to return to their home provinces and assist them during the entire process.

Apart from the free transportation, qualified beneficiaries can also avail themselves of free livelihood training and other support to equip them with the needed skills in case they plan to start a business.

