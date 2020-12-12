﻿7 Zambales ‘ninja cops’ axed

Seven police personnel in Zambales were removed from their posts after they were accused of recycling illegal drugs by their colleagues.

Maj. Michael Villanueva, chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG -Olongapo), said the unnamed policemen were also allegedly giving protection to drug suspects and other criminals.

Villanueva said the rogue cops were subjected to investigation since August this year.

They were mostly assigned in Subic town and other police stations in the province.

He said the so-called “ninja cops” were accused by drug suspects they arrested during anti-narcotic operations.

Villanueva also said they obtained enough evidence to administratively charge the ninja cops.

Zambales Deputy Police director Arnel Dial said the suspects were temporarily held at the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division.

Source: Philippines News agency