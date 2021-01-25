﻿7 volcanic quakes recorded as Mayon remains under Alert Level 1

Seven volcanic earthquakes were recorded in Mayon Volcano for the past 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Sunday.

Volcanic earthquakes are caused by movements or eruptions of magma from the volcano.

Phivolcs also observed moderate emission of white steam-laden plumes. Volcanic plume or eruption plume is a column of hot volcanic ash and gas emitted into the atmosphere during an explosive volcanic eruption.

Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission was last measured at an average of 676 tonnes per day last Dec. 29, according to Phivolcs.

Meanwhile, Phivolcs maintains that Alert Level 1 (abnormal) is still hoisted over the Mayon Volcano.

“Although this means that presently, no magmatic eruption is imminent, it is strongly advised that the public refrain from the 6-kilometer radius permanent danger zone due to life-threatening dangers of rockfalls, landslides at middle to upper slope, sudden ash puffs and steam-driven phreatic eruptions from the summit,” Phivolcs said.

Moreover, active stream or river channels, and those identified as perennially lahar-prone areas on all sectors of the volcano should be avoided, especially during extreme weather conditions, it added.

Source: Philippines News agency