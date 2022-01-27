﻿7 roads in Eastern Samar now classified as national highway

A total of seven local roads in Eastern Samar have been converted into national highways, a move that will ensure funding from the central government for repair and maintenance, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) field office reported on Wednesday.

DPWH Acting Secretary Roger Mercado signed two department orders on January 3 and January 7 converting various roads in Eastern Samar into national roads.

The declaration included Barangay Carolina, Can-avid- Dolores-Maslog-Jipapad Road; Arteche, Barangay Catumsan-Jipapad-Las Navas-Catubig-Rawis Road; Basey-Maydolong Road; Maslog-San Jose De Buan Road; Borongan Airport Road; Junction Buabua, Salcedo to Barangay Matarinao Peninsula Road; and Jipapad, Eastern Samar to Barangay Imelda, Lapinig, Northern Samar Road.

DPWH Eastern Samar district engineer Ma. Margarita Junia said the road conversion is pursuant to Section 5, Executive Order No. 124 dated 30 January 1987 authorizing the DPWH to classify roads and highways into national, provincial city, and barangay roads.

Junia, in a phone interview, said the conversion of these local roads will help improve the road networks in the province and spur economic development and opportunities, particularly in the rural areas.

“Because of this conversion of local roads to national highways, it is now easy for the department to look for funding for the maintenance and concreting of these roads. These will improve the accessibility and reduce travel time leading to nearby provinces such as Samar and Northern Samar,” Junia added.

The district engineer disclosed that Mercado promised to support full connectivity of Eastern Samar and the provinces in Samar Island during his visit to the province on Dec. 3, 2021.

Source: Philippines News Agency