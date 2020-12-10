﻿7 nabbed for loose firearms in CIDG ops

Seven suspects yielded various kinds of high-powered firearms in four separate operations in Metro Manila, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) reported on Thursday.

In a report, the CIDG National Capital Region said its members and local police served search warrants in Quezon City, Manila, and Mandaluyong.

The simultaneous operations were done around 2 a.m. Thursday and resulted in the arrest of Mark Ryan Cruz, Romina Raisell Astudillo, Jaymie Gregorio, Denisse Velasco, Joel Demate, Rodrigo Esparago and a certain Lady Anne Salem.

All search warrants were issued by Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 89 Executive Judge Cecilyn Burgos-Villavert and the police operations were witnessed by barangay officials.

Cruz, Astudillo, and Gregorio were arrested at Unit 535, Tower B, M.Place Condominium, Panay Ave., South Triangle, Quezon City.

Recovered from the three were hand grenades, several rounds of ammunition of different caliber of handguns, including those of caliber .45 and 9mm pistols, assorted cellular phones, and PHP1.276 million cash.

Velasco, meanwhile, was arrested at 74 Ambroglio St., Casa Milan, Greater Lagro, Quezon City.

Authorities seized from him a fragmentation grenade and various calibers of handguns and assorted ammunition, cellular phones, and suspected subversive documents.

Demate, who was arrested in his residence in Sta Ana. Manila, also yielded high powered short and long firearms and a hand grenade, and assorted ammunition.

Esparago and Salem, meanwhile, were arrested at a condominium unit in Mandaluyong City.

Police seized from them were several handguns and four grenades and assorted ammunition.

Cases for violations of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Law) and RA 9516 (Illegal Possession of Explosives) are being readied for filing against the suspects.

