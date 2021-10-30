﻿7 Ilocos Region hospitals roll out Covid-19 vax for minors

Seven hospitals all over Ilocos Region led the ceremonial immunization against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) for minors aged 12 to 17 years old with comorbidities on Friday to signify the kick-off of vaccination rollout for the pediatric population in the region.

In an interview, Department of Health Center for Health Development Ilocos Region (DOH-CHD 1) Covid-19 focal person Dr. Rheuel Bobis said those who will be vaccinated are those who registered under pediatrics with medical complexities.

“There is a screening and assessment area in the vaccination site for the doctors to see if the child could be inoculated,” he said.

The seven hospitals are Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center in La Union, Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan City, Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in Ilocos Norte, Conrado F. Estrella Regional Medical and Trauma Center in Rosales town, Pangasinan, Vigan City Health Office- Gabriela Silang Provincial Hospital in Ilocos Sur, San Nicolas Rural Health Unit Eastern Pangasinan District Hospital in San Nicolas town, Pangasinan, and Western Pangasinan District Hospital in Alaminos City Pangasinan.

“Only Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were given the emergency use authorization to be administered to the 12 to 17 years old population,” Bobis said.

He added that the vaccines will give protection to the children against the Covid-19’s severe symptoms and death.

Bobis said they have no targeted list for the pediatric population as they are relying on registration, which is still ongoing in the region.

Source: Philippines News Agency