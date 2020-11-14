﻿7 consecutive typhoons caused Cagayan flooding

The successive landfall of seven typhoons in the country contributed to the massive flooding now being experienced in Cagayan Province.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson Mark Cashean Timbal said this is based on reports by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in the region.

Typhoons “Ofel”, “Pepito”, “Quinta”, “Rolly”, “Siony”, “Tonyo” and “Ulysses” battered the region.

He added that the rains brought about by the series of typhoons resulted in the rise of water levels of the Magat Dam and Cagayan River, which resulted in the placing of the Cagayan Valley Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CVRDRRMC) on red alert.

Timbal also clarified that Magat Dam did not release any water until November 9 and that notices were issued before it was done.

Timbal discussed the following timeline of the incident and the action plan made by OCD Region 2:

* November 9

– The rising water levels at the Cagayan River basin and its tributaries and systems connected to it;

– OCD Region 2 remains on “red alert”;

– Some streets and bridges are impassable due to the tail end of the cold front;

– Preemptive evacuation is conducted by local government units (LGUs);

– The National Irrigation Authority-Magat River Integrated Irrigation System (NIA-MARIIS) issued a report regarding the possibility of Magat Dam releasing water;

– This was immediately disseminated by the CVRDRRMC to the LGUs and residents living near the Magat and Cagayan Rivers under Advisory Number 1;

– NIA-MARIIS also issued a Dam Discharge Warning Operation. Two gates, 3 and 4, were opened by some four meters and this has as an estimated discharge of 800 cubic meters per second;

– With this development, the CVRDRRMC issued its Advisory No. 2;

*November 10

– NIA-MARIIS released another Dam Discharge Warning Operation and on the same day flooding was reported in some barangays located in the northern municipalities of Cagayan; -LGUs conducted evacuations.

*November 11

– “Ulysses” made landfall, moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded in Cagayan.

*November 12

– Reports regarding a landslide in Runruno, Quezon, Nueva Vizcaya was received;

– Search, rescue, and retrieval operations were conducted by the LGU;

– NIA-MARIIS again issued another notice of Dam Discharge Operation. Gates 3 and 4 of the Magat Dam were opened up to five meters, which have a discharge rate of 990 cubic meters per second;

– With this development, the CVRDRRMC issued its Advisory Number 3;

– NIA-MARIIS issued another notice of Dam Discharge Operation. Magat Dam gates 3, 4, 5, and 6 were opened up to eight meters, which now has an estimated discharge rate of 1,157 cubic meters per second;

– This resulted in the CVRDRRMC in issuing its Advisory Number 4;

– NIA-MARIIS issued another notice of Dam Discharge Operation and Magat Dam gates 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 1 were opened up to 12 meters, which has an estimated discharge rate of 2,336 cubic meters per second;

– The CVRDRRMC issued its Advisory Number 5 as a result;

– NIA-MARIIS again issued another notice of Dam Discharge Operation with Magat Dam gates 3, 4, 5,6, 7,1 and 2 being opened 14 meters, which has a discharge rate of 2,786 cubic meters per second;

– The CVRDRRMC then issued its Advisory Number 6;

– NIA-MARIIS again issued another notice of Dam Discharge Operation and gates 3,4, 5, 6, 7, 1, and 2 of Magat Dam were opened up to 18 meters, which has an estimated discharge of 3,570 cubic meters per second and resulting in the CVRDRRMC’s issuance of Advisory Number 7;

– NIA-MARIIS issued another notice of Dam Discharge Operation and Magat Dam gates 3,4, 5, 6, 7, 1, and 2 were opened up to 20 meters with an estimated discharge rate of 4,420 cubic meters per second and prompting CVRDRRMC to issue Advisory Number 8.

– NIA-MARIIS issued another notice of Dam Discharge Operation and Magat Dam gates 3,4, 5, 6, 7, 1, and 2 were opened up to 20 meters with an estimated discharge rate of 6,093 cubic meters per second and prompted the CVRDRRMC to issue Advisory Number 9;

– NIA-MARIIS issued another Dam Discharge Operation and Magat Dam gates 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 1, and 2 were opened 30 meters with an estimated discharge rate of 6,085 cubic meters per second and resulting in the CVRDRRMC’s issuance of Advisory No. 10.

*November 13

– NIA-MARIIS again issued a notice of Dam Discharge Operation and the seven gates of Magat Dam, which were opened up to 30 meters the other day were reduced to only 14 meters resulting in the CVRDRRMC issuing its Advisory Number 11.

“Aside from advisories, the CVRDRRMC issued weather bulletin, rainfall advisory, flood bulletin at other weather information in social media, broadcast media at SMS (to keep communities informed about the developments),” Timbal said.

Source: Philippines News Agency