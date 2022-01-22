﻿7 Antique LGUs extend renewal of business permits

Seven local government units (LGUs) in Antique, including this capital town, have extended the deadline for the renewal of business permits.

Department of the Interior and Local Government – Antique director Cherryl P. Tacda said in an interview the municipalities of San Jose de Buenavista, Anini-y, Caluya, Sibalom, Sebaste, Barbaza, and Valderrama have extended their deadlines effective Friday.

Anini-y extended the renewal of business permits until February 10; Caluya, February 15; Sibalom, February 20; Sebaste, February 28; and Barbaza and Valderrama, March 31.

“The municipality of San Jose de Buenavista was able to come up with their Municipal Ordinance No. 2022-01, extending the renewal of business permits just before the January 20 deadline,” she said.

The ordinance amended the San Jose de Buenavista Municipal Revenue Code of 2016, particularly paragraph 1, Section 3, Article A of Chapter II, as support to businesses affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) health crisis.

“In support to the financial recovery of businesses from the adverse effect brought about by the pandemic, the local government units may consider extending payment of regulatory fees and charges without surcharges or penalties,” the ordinance stated.

The move was in response to the Provincial Memorandum sent by Tacda to municipal mayors on January 4 enjoining them to provide incentives, such as extending the deadline of business renewal. (PNA)

