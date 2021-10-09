﻿7.6K new recoveries raise PH tally to 2,486,059

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday reported 7,691 new recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the number of total recoveries in the country to 2,486,059 or 94 percent of all infections reported since March last year.

In its daily Covid-19 bulletin, the DOH also reported 10,670 new cases, bringing the number of active cases to 118,203 or 4.5 percent of all known infections.

It said the majority of these active cases, at 77.7 percent, have mild symptoms, followed by the asymptomatic at 13.4 percent, while 5.15 percent have moderate symptoms, 2.7 percent have severe symptoms, and 1.1 percent are in critical condition.

The department also reported 191 new deaths, with the country’s current total Covid-19 mortality at 39,232 or 1.48 percent of all known infections.

The current death toll has an additional 104 deaths based on data on October 5 and 6.

Based on the latest data on Covid-19 testing, a total of 58,583 tests were administered on Wednesday, 16.9 percent of which turned out positive for Covid-19.

To date, 72 percent of 4,500 beds in intensive care units (ICU) across the country are occupied, along with 56 percent of 21,100 isolation beds, and 58 percent of 15,500 ward beds, while 52 percent of 3,300 ventilators are in use.

In Metro Manila, 71 percent of 1,500 ICU beds, 46 percent of 4,800 isolation beds, and 54 percent of 4,400 ward beds are occupied, while 55 percent of 1,000 ventilators are in use.

Source: Philippines News Agency