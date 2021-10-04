﻿7.3K Filipino centenarians get P100-K cash award since 2016

A total of 7,322 Filipinos who have reached the age of 100 years old have already received their one-time PHP100,000 cash award from the national government since the passage of Republic Act 10868 or the Centenarian Act of 2016, Anakalusugan party-list Rep. Michael Defensor said on Sunday.

“We in Congress are absolutely committed to sustain the funding for the PHP100,000 cash gift of all Filipinos who reach the age of 100 years old, whether residing in the Philippines or abroad,” Defensor said.

Defensor made the statement on National Respect for Centenarians Day, which the nation observes every first Sunday of October under the Centenarians Law, or Republic Act No. 10868.

“In the 2022 national budget, we have provided another PHP135.8 million in new appropriations to pay for the PHP100,000 cash bonus of 1,358 Filipinos who are expected to turn 100 years old next year,” Defensor said.

Defensor said the PHP135.8 million is lodged in the budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), which hands out the cash grant.

Source: Philippines News Agency