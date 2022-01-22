﻿6th most wanted in Zamboanga Peninsula nabbed

Lawmen arrested in an operation in Basilan province on Friday a former soldier listed as the sixth most wanted person in the Zamboanga Peninsula, a top police official said.

Col. Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, identified the arrested person as Abdul Yaser, 41, a dismissed soldier.

Lorenzo said Yaser was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of a warrant of arrest around 1:37 a.m. Friday in Barangay Tandong Ahas, Lamitan City, Basilan.

Lorenzo said Yaser has standing warrants of arrest for murder, two counts of frustrated murder, and three counts of attempted murder issued by the court here on July 18, 2014.

He said the court has not recommended a bail bond for Yaser’s crime of murder, while bails were set at PHP200,000 each for the two counts of frustrated murder, and PHP120,000 each for the three counts of attempted murder.

He said Yaser was arrested by joint police forces from this city and Basilan province as well as Philippine National Police-Special Action Force.

Lorenzo said the successful joint enhanced police operations manifested its strong commitment to continue to work hand-in-hand with other law enforcement units in the fight against wanted persons, criminality, and other forms of illegal activities in the region. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency