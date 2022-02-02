﻿6th most wanted in Caraga nabbed in Davao de Oro

After hiding for more than a year, the sixth most wanted person in Caraga Region has been arrested in a joint operation by the Police Regional Office in Caraga (PRO-13) and the Compostela Valley municipal police station of Davao de Oro province in the Davao Region.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, PRO-13 Director Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr. identified the arrested person as Rey D. Dionafra, 37, of Purok 3, Barangay Panikian, Carrascal, Surigao del Sur.

“Dionafra was arrested in the place where he was hiding for more than a year in Purok 6, Poblacion, Compostela, Davao de Oro,” Caramat said of the Sunday law enforcement operation.

The suspect has a standing warrant of arrest for incestuous rape issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 41 in Cantilan town, he added.

Dionafra sexually abused a 14-year old minor at his abode on August 28, 2020, in Sitio Maslog, Barangay Panikian in Carrascal, Surigao del Sur.

“As the prime law enforcement agency of the country, the dedication of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Caraga to apprehend these most wanted persons will never cease, even if these individuals hide in other regions,” Caramat said.

He assured the residents in the region that the PNP Caraga will exert every effort to apprehend those who are wanted by the law.

“Following the directives of PNP Chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos, the Caraga cops will continue to promote the protection of the vulnerable sectors of the community which includes the children,” Caramat said.

Source: Philippines News Agency