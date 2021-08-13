﻿6M Filipinos register online for national ID

More than six million Filipinos have registered for the Step 1 online registration of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that as of Aug. 8, a total of 6,012,508 have completed the Step 1 process for the Philippine Identification (PhilID) card.

The online signup ensures the safety of registrants and PhilSys staff, especially with the Covid-19 threat still prevalent.

The Step 2 biometrics registration is ongoing on a small scale basis as areas under enhanced community quarantine, like the National Capital Region, suspended face-to-face transactions.

With a valid proof of identity, Filipinos could easily access government aid, the PSA said.

“We envision the PhilSys to be a strong intervention in ensuring Filipinos have a valid proof of identity as a means of simplifying public and private transactions. This is the very reason why the law was passed and why the government wants to embark on such an ambitious and transformative project,” the PSA stated.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency