﻿69M Covid-19 vax doses administered in PH

The Philippines has administered 69,028,113 doses of coronavirus vaccines as the average daily vaccination rate continues to increase, the National Task Force (NTF) reported on Saturday.

The latest data from the National Covid-19 vaccination dashboard showed 31,355,064 Filipinos are now fully protected against the severe threat of the respiratory virus.

NTF chief implementer, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., earlier said the government is eyeing to complete the required doses of at least 54 million Filipinos by the end of December to achieve population protection.

“Ang primary objective natin dito is ma-capacitate natin ‘yung mga regions na mababa ang vaccination output (Our primary objective here is to capacitate the regions with low vaccination output). So that they could immediately catch up. We will have that momentum going forward hanggang (until) December 30,” he said in a previous interview.

The government is set to hold a three-day vaccination drive, to administer at least five million Covid-19 doses per day, from November 29 to December 1.

“We are very excited as we prepare for the conduct of our National Vaccination Days,” Galvez said.

The Philippines has so far received 123,258,340 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, both procured and donations, from various pharmaceutical companies.

On Saturday morning, 1,279,000 doses of government-procured Moderna Covid-19 vaccine arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The country’s average daily vaccination rate recorded in the last seven days increased to 748,839 doses, compared to the 300,000 to 400,000 average in the previous weeks.

On Friday, 969,858 doses were administered following two consecutive days of more than one million each.

Source: Philippines News Agency