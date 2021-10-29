﻿69 smart kids in Ilocos Norte get cash reward

The provincial government of Ilocos Norte continues to reward children who excel in various fields amid the current distance learning mode of the education system.

Parent Mildred Nirmla Lamoste, from Navotas village here, said in an interview Thursday that watching her children grow smart and with strong determination to succeed makes her happy and proud.

Lamoste’s daughter is among the 69 smart kids who are performing well in school and received at least PHP6,000 cash reward from Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc on Wednesday at the Capitol Bonsai Garden.

From last year’s 52 beneficiaries, human resource management officer Fe Siazon said Thursday the number has increased to 69 this year.

This is now the 10th year of the Smart Kids program of the provincial government which aims to recognize and provide a monetary reward to all children of Capitol workers who graduated in elementary, senior high school, and college on top of their classes.

In his short remarks, the governor said, “This has been a long-standing tradition of the Capitol to award our kids who are doing well in school with basically what is equivalent to a scholarship.”

He likewise congratulated the parents with kids who are academic achievers or dean’s lister in school as he assured that the Ilocos Norte government will always be supportive of its big family.

The governor also urged the children to become well-rounded individuals who do not only excel in the classroom but also outside the school campus.

“May we develop holistically and we see a future beyond graduation,” he said.

Aside from rewarding the smart kids of the province, the Ilocos Norte government is also expanding its various scholarship programs this year with more options for students who wish to avail of it.

Among the latest scholarship grants being offered by the Ilocos Norte government include students who wish to pursue courses in agriculture and fisheries, arts, sports, technical and vocational as well as medical, among others.

