﻿69% of Pfizer vax doses allocated in NCR

About 69 percent of the 193,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine have been allocated in the National Capital Region (NCR), a health official said Monday.

“Among those LGUs (local government units) with the highest allocation across the local governments would be Pasig, Marikina, Quezon City, Mandaluyong and San Juan,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online media forum.

The capacity to store the vaccines in ultra-low storage freezers is one of the critical factors the national government considers in the allocation of Pfizer vaccine doses, Vergeire said.

While some LGUs already have ultra-cold freezers, some have contracted third-party logistics to be able to have such storage facility.

“Other big cities are asking, why, like City of Manila did not receive Pfizer vaccines, because they were given Sputnik V vaccines. The first roll out of Sputnik V, they were already given this type of vaccine,” Vergeire said.

“That’s why they did not receive much because we would want to equally allocate the different vaccines to different local governments in Metro Manila,” she added.

As of May 11, about 2,539,693 doses have been administered — 78 percent or 2,025,038 as first dose and 20 percent or 514,655 as second dose.

The seven-day average of daily vaccinated individuals is 67,780.

The current deployment of vaccines is for priority groups — healthcare workers, senior citizens and persons with comorbidities.

Out of the 7,764050 doses the country has received, 83 percent or 6,408,640 have been distributed across 3,688 vaccination sites nationwide

Source: Philippines News Agency