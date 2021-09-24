﻿64% of PNP personnel fully vaxxed vs. Covid-19

About 63.94 percent or 142,398 Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel are fully protected with the required vaccine doses against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), nearing its goal of achieving population protection.

Only about 4.16 percent or 9,264 personnel have yet to get their shots, while about 31.9 percent or 71,029 have received their first doses as of September 22.

PNP deputy chief for administration, Lt. Gen. Joselito Vera Cruz, said the police force received an allocation of 9,900 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine from the National Vaccination Operations Center on Tuesday for use as second dose.

“Sa panahon ng pananalanta ng Delta variant sa ating bansa, malaking bagay sa ating mga kapulisan ang pagiging fully vaccinated upang maipatupad namin ang aming mga tungkulin ng walang anumang pasubali at pagaalala (With the Delta variant making up a large part of the Covid-19 infections in the country, it is a big deal for our police officers to be fully vaccinated so they could perform their duties without reservations and worries),” Vera Cruz said.

Police officers are among the front-liners in the fight against the pandemic, manning checkpoints and assisting health facilities and vaccination sites.

Meanwhile, the PNP has recorded 152 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total tally since the start of the pandemic to 38,618. It also logged 235 new recoveries, 2,244 active cases, and one death for a total of 114.

Vaccination for Camp Crame-based personnel will start Wednesday; the Aviation Security Group on September 23, the Special Action Force on September 24; and the Philippine National Police Academy on September 27.

Source: Philippines News Agency