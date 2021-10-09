﻿62% of target population in Davao get Covid-19 dose

At least 62 percent of the target population here have received at least the first dose of their anti-coronavirus disease 2019 vaccines, the Davao Covid-19 Task Force Vaccination Cluster said Friday.

In a statement, the task force said the percentage translates to 779,925 Dabawenyos who have received at least their first dose.

The group said the city is aiming to reach 1.2 million to achieve population protection. It added that of the 779,925 vaccinees, 646,248 of them have already been fully vaccinated as of October 5.

Intending to reach the 15,000 daily targets of vaccinees, the city government here and the Davao Covid-19 Task Force expanded the vaccination rollout with the launch of the Bakuna Nights and the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP)-led mobile vaccinations.

“This aims to cater to more residents in the city’s barangays while regular vaccination hubs continue to be open to cater to more Dabawenyos who want to be inoculated,” the statement said.

Vaccination at the People’s Park is still ongoing and open to all sectors.

Dr. Michelle Schlosser, task force spokesperson, said in a radio interview Thursday that the sectoral vaccinations are almost done.

“We target to go to the districts. We will go to each barangay for the mobile vaccination since not all vaccination hubs have vaccines [supply],” she said in their bid to bring the vaccines closer to the people.

