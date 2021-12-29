﻿62% of active Covid-19 cases in Caraga asymptomatic: DOH-13

The Department of Health – Caraga (DOH-13) on Tuesday said 62.9 percent of the remaining coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the region were asymptomatic.

In a report Tuesday, the agency said the other active cases include 33 percent with mild symptoms, 3.7 percent severe, and 0.3 percent critical.

Also, the DOH-13 said active Covid-19 cases in the region are down to 59 with seven new cases reported on Monday.

“The remaining 59 active cases in Caraga Region represents 0.1 percent of the 49,220 total Covid-19 cases recorded in the region since the pandemic started in March last year,” the DOH-13 said.

As of Tuesday, the total number of recoveries in the region was recorded at 47,263, or 96 percent of the total cases.

The number of deaths in the area is 1,898 or 3.9 percent of the total Covid-19 infections.

The DOH-13 also reported that a total of 2,480 individuals have undergone Covid-19 tests from December 12 to 18 with only 44 or 2 percent testing positive.

The agency added that as of December 26, a total of 2,218,442 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the region.

In the same period, the DOH-13 said a total of 944,276 individuals in the region have been fully vaccinated.

Source: Philippines News Agency