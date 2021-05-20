﻿60 firefighter-nurses from Bicol volunteer to help in Covid fight

At least 60 fire officers who are also nurses from the Bicol Region have volunteered for deployment to the National Capital Region Plus bubble and a hospital in this capital city to help in the fight against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) regional office here.

Fire Inspector Aramis Aristhedes Balde, information officer of BFP-Bicol, in a phone interview on Wednesday, said 20 fire officers were assigned to the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH) here while 40 were committed to the Philippine Arena in Santa Maria, Bulacan.

“They will stay for three months or depending on the coronavirus situation in the area,” Balde said.

He noted that during their stay, the firefighter-nurses would be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE), meals, quarters or accommodation, transport vehicle, and psychosocial support.

The volunteers were deployed in two batches — 40 firefighter-nurses left for the NCR on May 18 while 20 others were sent to the BRTTH on May 14

Source: Philippines News Agency