﻿6 private armed group members yield to cops in Maguindanao

Six men belonging to a private armed group (PAG) operating in Maguindanao voluntarily surrendered with their firearms to police authorities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), officials said Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Samuel Rodriguez, BARMM police director, said the surrenderers, whose identities were not disclosed for security reasons, are members of the Pananggalan PAG moving around in the hinterlands of the province.

“They formally surrendered to us on Tuesday afternoon at Camp Gen. Salipada K. Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao,” Rodriguez said.

The surrenderers also yielded firearms that included one mini-Uzi machine pistol, a homemade M79 grenade launcher, an M14 rifle, a homemade 12-gauge shotgun, a .50-caliber sniper rifle, and ammunition.

He said the PAG members surrendered through the intensified PNP “Oplan Paglalansag Omega” and “Oplan Salikop” operations conducted by operatives of the Police Regional Office – BARMM, with support from Northern Kabuntalan Mayor Ramil Dilangalen.

Rodriguez lauded the police personnel who convinced the PAG to surrender, as he urged other PAG members in Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi to come out and surrender so that lasting peace could be achieved in the region

Source: Philippines News Agency